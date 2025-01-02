US Army veteran drives truck into new year's crowd in New Orleans killing 15

(MENAFN) As he navigated around a barrier and crashed into partygoers before being shot dead by police, a US veteran operating a pickup truck flying the Daesh group's banner wreaked havoc on New Orleans' wild New Year's celebration, killing fifteen people.



The FBI stated that it does not think the driver acted alone and is looking into the attack early on Wednesday as a act. Along with other devices recovered throughout the city's renowned French Quarter, investigators discovered firearms and what seemed to be an improvised explosive device in the vehicle.



Festive Bourbon Street was transformed into a horrible scene of bloodied bodies, injured victims, and others running for cover inside eateries and nightclubs as a result of the rampage. Dozens more others were injured, in addition to the deceased. At the nearby Superdome, a college football playoff game was rescheduled for Thursday.



Zion Parsons, 18, of Gulfport, Mississippi, stated he saw the truck “barreling through, throwing people like in a movie scene, throwing people into the air.”



