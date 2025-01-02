European Energy Crisis Fears Rekindled As Ukraine Blocks Gas From Russia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sputnik

Moscow: Supplies of Russian via Ukraine ended at 8:00 a.m. Moscow time (05:00 GMT) on January 1, according to a contractual document on gas transit between and Naftogaz.

The Kiev had repeatedly stated it had no intention to extend the transit agreement.

Fears of a new crisis have been rekindled in Europe with the end of Russian gas through Ukraine.

The winding down of cheap and reliable Russian gas transit will energy costs, inflationary pressures, and the cost-of-living crisis, experts cited by Xinhua have warned.

“If there is a crisis in energy supply, Europe will be the most affected and this will weaken its economic power even more,” Croatian political analyst Robert Frank noted.

The cessation of Russian gas transit“will likely intensify cost pressures for Slovenian industries, and by extension, raise consumer prices,” stressed Joze P. Damijan, professor of economics at the University of Ljubljana.

Europe still hasn't recovered from its shortsighted move to drastically cut its dependence on Russian gas, which had triggered a massive spike in inflation and economic slowdown.

Gazprom ended gas transit through Ukraine on January 1 following the expiration of the five-year contract with Naftogaz.

Balkan Stream, fed by the Turkish Stream pipeline, now remains the only source of Russian pipeline gas for Europe.

It delivers gas to Romania, Greece, North Macedonia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Hungary.