High-level Syrian delegation arrives in Saudi Arabia for first international visit

(MENAFN) According to the Saudi Press Agency, a high-level Syrian delegation led by Foreign Asaad Al-Shibani landed in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday evening.



Saudi Deputy FM Waleed Elkhereiji welcomed the delegation at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, which includes Defense Minister Marahf Abu Qasra and Intelligence Chief Anas Khattab.



Al-Shibani said on X Monday that he has accepted his Saudi counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan's offer to travel to the Kingdom. This would be his first international trip since Syrian President Bashar Assad was overthrown on December 8.



In an interview with Al Arabiya that aired on Sunday, Syria's new leader, Ahmed Al-Sharaa, stated that Saudi Arabia had a significant role to play in his nation's destiny.



He said that he spent his early years in Riyadh and intended to return, saying, "Saudi Arabia has a major role in Syria's future, and I take pride in everything it has done for us."



