Eifrit Dazzles With Blistering Finish To Claim Umm Al Zubar Cup

Doha: Owner Ahmad bin Mohamed F N Al Thani retained the Umm Al Zubar Cup after Eifrit delivered a stunning performance to win the 2025 edition of the prestigious contest at Al Rayyan Racecourse yesterday.

Sheikh Ahmad had started the previous year on a high note with a victory in the same race when Safi Al Zaman reigned supreme, guided by Abdulla Rashid Al Hajri in the saddle.

This time, it was Eifrit's moment of glory as the six-year-old bay unleashed blistering speed in the closing stages of the 1900m Purebred Arabian Open Allowance Race (Class 2).

Ridden by Marco Casamento, Eifrit secured a two-and-a-quarter-length victory, completing a swift double for trainer Jassim Ghazali.

Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Bosnia and Herzegovina H E Meshaal bin Ali Al Attiyah presented the trophies to the winners of the feature event.

In the penultimate race, Ghazali-trained Mystical Music, with Mohammed Hassan Ali Alabdulmalik in the saddle, delivered an impressive one-length victory in Thoroughbred Handicap 80-100 (Class 2), overcoming a strong challenge from Al Shaman.

Earlier, trainer Ahmed Al Jehani also celebrated back-to-back wins when Alberto Sanna rode Sky Blue to a commanding five length win in the Local Thoroughbred Handicap 55-75 (Class 3) after One Nation under Arnaud De Lepine prevailed over his opponents in the Thoroughbred Handicap 65-85 (Class 4).

De Lepine also made his mark in the opening race of the year, steering Hamad Al Jehani-trained Lavinia De Carrere to a one-and-a-quarter-length victory in the Purebred Arabian Maiden Plate (Class 6).

Subsequent wins included Surooh (Local Thoroughbred Maiden Plate - Class 6), Mallhog (Local Thoroughbred Handicap 0-50 - Class 5) and He's A Dream (Thoroughbred Handicap 50-70 - Class 5).

Exciting action awaits at the H H Sheikh Abdullah Bin Khalifa Al Thani Trophy Day, which features nine thrilling races at Al Uqda Racecourse today.

The marquee events include the H H Sheikh Abdullah Bin Khalifa Al Thani Trophy – Local Purebred Arabian (Class 1) and the H H Sheikh Abdullah Bin Khalifa Al Thani Cup – Purebred Arabian (Class 1 Gr2) International Race, each carrying a prize of QR500,000.