18-year-old university student dies in Israeli airstrike while returning to Beirut home

(MENAFN) Mohamad Nasrallah, an 18-year-old university student, fled his home as Israeli on the southern suburbs of Beirut grew more intense. He sought safety in the more northern area of Hamra, which is close to the Lebanese American University, where he was enrolled.



Mohamad and his sister Mirna took the deadly choice to go back to their house for a short while on September 26 in order to gather some possessions.



It was later revealed that they had gone back to gather some supplies to give to the large number of Lebanese who had fled north to avoid the expected Israeli ground assault, which was set to start on October 1.



Mohamad was killed and his sister was gravely injured when an Israeli airstrike struck their building while they were there.



An Iranian-made Falaq-1 rocket with a 50 kg warhead had hit the Druze hamlet of Majdal Shams in the Israeli-annexed Golan Heights two months prior on July 27.



Twelve kids were killed and numerous more were injured after the rocket fell onto a soccer field during a Saturday night match.



