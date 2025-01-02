Moldova secures electricity imports from Ukraine to address deficit amid gas supply cuts

(MENAFN) Moldova’s governmental frim Energocom has stated the purchase of electricity to cover the deficit on January 2, such as brought in from Ukraine.



As stated by Ukrinform and NewsMaker, the firm kept the crucial capacity for Thursday, January 2.



Owing to restriction at the Moldova-Romania border, where capacity is limited to 315 MW out of a required 650-800 MW, a portion of the electricity is secured through daily auctions of underutilized capacity on Romania's borders with neighboring nations.



“We will additionally electricity from Ukraine’s Energoatom at night when consumption is lower and there is a surplus of resources,” Energocom stated.



In the meantime, Moldova’s authority emergency commission stated on Wednesday that the electricity deficit resulted by the stop of Russian gas supplies has been addressed. The commission guaranteed that electricity intake on January 1 was totally enclosed from various sources, avoiding rolling blackouts.



As lately stated, Russia’s Gazprom declared on December 28 that it would stop gas supplies to Moldova owing to “debts.” On December 16, Moldova announced a state of emergency in the power sector.



