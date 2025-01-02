Katy Perry Gives A Peek Into Her Japanese Vacation With Finance Orlando Bloom

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Jan 2 (IANS) Singer-songwriter Katy Perry spent the New Year in Tokyo with her fiance Orlando Bloom. She took to her Instagram, and shared videos and pictures of their Japanese outing.

The pictures and videos show the couple enjoying several delicacies and local drinks in the Japanese capital.

She also penned a long note in the caption, as she wrote,“Sending love to all in this next year... the new year is always an opportunity for transformation... as a 5x transformation is my middle name. We put the OK in tOKyo for New Year (speaking of you can stream OK or more appropriately, No Tears For New Years on your @denonofficial)”.

Earlier, the singer had revealed that she likes to dress up as the Doctor Seuss character and that she and the 'Pirates of the Caribbean' actor, her fiance Orlando Bloom have made a tradition out of ringing in the festive season with all of their neighbours.

As per 'Female First UK', the singer said that they go caroling, and are planning to go and knock on people's doors and do some carols.

The 'I Kissed A Girl' hitmaker lives close to Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, who relinquished their royal duties in 2020 in favour of a life in California, and the 40-year-old royal previously revealed that he and his wife have formed something of a bond with the A-list couple.

He said, "Just two days ago, Orlando Bloom sent me a message because he's down the road, and we sort of keep in contact because of the paparazzi. He sent me a photograph which his security got of this long-haired guy with a beanie on, with his AirPods in, with his massive camera, lying in the back of his 4x4 truck, blacked-out windows".