Katara Hosts Poetry Reading Session For Gulf Poetesses

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Cultural Village Foundation, Katara has organised a distinguished poetry reading session that brought together a group of creative Gulf poetesses.

The poetesses Badriya Al-Badri, Dr. Noura Al Wahmid, and Moza Abdul Rahman Al-Misnad participated in the session which was moderated by journalist Ishraf Bin Murad.

The event witnessed a large turnout of poetry and literature lovers, as the poetesses presented their poems that varied between love of the homeland, wisdom, description, and elegy.

The poems were distinguished by their touch on deep human and social aspects, inspired by the Gulf environment and its rich culture.

In this field, the distinguished Omani poetess Badriya Al Badri presented various poems about love for Qatar and on various topics, combining linguistic beauty and sweetness of meaning.

The poems ranged between classical and Nabati poetry to confirm her poetic prowess.

Al-Badri won the Katara Award for the Poet of the Messenger in its fifth edition in 2021, in addition to second place in the Al Burda Award in the Popular Poetry category for 2023.

Dr. Noura Al Wahaimid recited her poems in Nabati poetry.

The poetry reading session was an occasion for poet Noura Al Wahmid to reveal her talent for composing poetry since her early childhood and her influence from her grandfather, the popular poet Mohammed Al Jassim Al Wahmid.

The poetess Moza Abdul Rahman Al Misnad presented wonderful poems about the love of the homeland, and she also impressed the audience with her powerful words and high meanings in various poetic themes.

She concluded her participation with a touching poem dedicated to Palestine.

The event was distinguished by a dialogue moderated by writer and journalist Ishraf Bin-Murad, where the poetesses talked about their sources of inspiration and creative experiences, which added a distinctive spirit to the session.

The event concluded with the presentation of certificates of appreciation to the participating poetesses, expressing Katara's appreciation for their creativity and efforts in enriching the local, Gulf, and Arab literary scene.