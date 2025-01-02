Transnistria faces gas supply cuts after Russian supply halts

(MENAFN) In the unrecognized Transnistria, the Tiraspoltransgaz-Tiraspol operator advised users that supplies to boiler rooms and residences with autonomous heating systems would be cut off by 12:00 on January 1 due to the termination of Russian gas supply.This was reported by News Maker, Ukrinform reads.



According to the firm, the provision of heat and hot water to residential structures around the region was cut off at 7:00. Hospitals and social organizations have so far been immune from the cuts.



Tiraspoltransgaz-Tiraspol confirmed that gas will still be available in apartment buildings for cooking purposes alone. This is achievable due to available reserves in the gas pipeline system, but only until the network's pressure drops to a critical level. Local households were asked to turn off gas taps and not attempt to restore gas supply on their own.



Authorities in Transylvania estimate that gas supplies should last for 20 days.



The deadline for Russia's Gazprom to reserve gas for Moldova through the Trans-Balkan gas pipeline, which passes through Turkey, Bulgaria, Romania, and a portion of Ukraine's Odesa area, was December 31, according to journalists.



