Amir Sends Condolences To US President


12/30/2024 4:04:59 AM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of condolences to HE President of the United States of America Joe Biden on the death of former US President Jimmy Carter. (QNA)

Gulf Times

