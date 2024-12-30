Amir Sends Condolences To US President

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani sent a cable of condolences to HE President of the United States of America Joe Biden on the death of former US President Jimmy Carter. (QNA)

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.