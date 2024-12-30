Russian Army Loses Another 2,010 Soldiers In Ukraine Over Last Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of Russian in Ukraine from 24 February 2022 to 30 December 2024 amounted to about 787,940 people, including 2,010 people in the previous day.

This was reported by the General Staff of the of Ukraine on , Ukrinform reports.

Also, the Ukrainian Defence Force destroyed 9,663 (+7) Russian tanks, 20,003 (+22) armoured combat vehicles, 21,494 (+44) artillery systems, 1,256 (+0) MLRS, 1,032 (+0) air defence systems, 369 (+0) aircraft, and 329 (+0) helicopters, Operational and tactical UAVs - 21,069 (+31), missiles - 3,003 (+0), ships/boats - 28 (+0), submarines - 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers - 32,551 (+141), special equipment - 3,670 (+0).

The data are being updated.

As Ukrinform reported, on 29 December, as of 22:00, 171 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defence Forces and Russian invaders took place at the front .