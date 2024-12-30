Russian Army Loses Another 2,010 Soldiers In Ukraine Over Last Day
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The total combat losses of Russian troops in Ukraine from 24 February 2022 to 30 December 2024 amounted to about 787,940 people, including 2,010 people in the previous day.
This was reported by the General Staff of the armed forces of Ukraine on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
Also, the Ukrainian Defence Force destroyed 9,663 (+7) Russian tanks, 20,003 (+22) armoured combat vehicles, 21,494 (+44) artillery systems, 1,256 (+0) MLRS, 1,032 (+0) air defence systems, 369 (+0) aircraft, and 329 (+0) helicopters, Operational and tactical UAVs - 21,069 (+31), cruise missiles - 3,003 (+0), ships/boats - 28 (+0), submarines - 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers - 32,551 (+141), special equipment - 3,670 (+0).
The data are being updated.
As Ukrinform reported, on 29 December, as of 22:00, 171 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defence Forces and Russian invaders took place at the front .
