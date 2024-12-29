Amit Malviya Refutes AAP MP Sanjay Singh's Claims Alleging BJP Tried Removing His Wife's Name From Voters List

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANS) Amit Malviya, the national convener of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s IT cell, on Monday, debunked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh's claims after the latter alleged that BJP tried to get his wife's name deleted from the voters list of the New Delhi Assembly constituency ahead of the in the national capital.

Taking to social X to debunk the AAP leader's claims, Malviya said: "Who can be more degraded than a man who does not hesitate to drag his wife into the quagmire of politics?"

The BJP leader also shared pictures of the election affidavit filed by Sanjay Singh's wife on X, saying that Anita Singh, the AAP leader's wife, is a voter of Sultanpur (Uttar Pradesh) so how can a person, who is not a voter of Delhi, be removed from the voter list there.

Malviya further wrote: "This is the affidavit of Anita Singh, Sanjay Singh's wife, in which she is saying that she is a voter of Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh. Now, how can the name of someone who is not a voter of Delhi be removed from the voter list of Delhi?"

The BJP leader also said: "And if she (Sanjay Singh's wife) has described herself as a voter of Sultanpur in the affidavit, but also votes in Delhi, then it is a crime as per law. Now Sanjay Singh should decide how much more he wants to humiliate his wife."

Sanjay Singh on Sunday accused the BJP of attempting to get his wife's name deleted from the voters list of the New Delhi Assembly seat.

The senior AAP leader, one of the fiercest critics of the BJP, alleged at a press conference that the party was deleting the names of Purvanchali people settled in Delhi. He was flanked by his wife Anita Singh, who hails from eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Purvanchalis, who hail from eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, form a sizable vote bank in the national capital. Both the BJP and the AAP are vying for their support in the February elections.

Sanjay Singh claimed that two applications were filed on December 25 and 26 for deletion of his wife's name from the voters list of the New Delhi seat represented by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

"They (BJP) ran a campaign to delete the name of voters from the list. They think that let's teach a lesson to Sanjay Singh. What they have done -- the New Delhi constituency from where Arvind Kejriwal is the MLA, they (BJP) gave an application to delete the name of my wife -- Anita Singh from the voter list, and not just once but twice -- on December 24 and 26," Singh said.

He claimed that the BJP was targeting him because he raised in the Rajya Sabha the issue of names of Purvanchali voters being deleted from the voters list in the national capital.

The BJP has alleged that the names of Rohingya and Bangladeshi people were added to the voter list at the AAP's behest. It has accused the ruling party of helping illegal immigrants with documents.

Earlier on Sunday, Kejriwal accused the BJP of carrying out "Operation Lotus" in the New Delhi constituency from December 15 to delete names of voters from the electoral list.

"In my New Delhi assembly constituency -- their (BJP) 'operation Lotus' has been going on since December 15. In these 15 days, they have applied for the deletion of 5,000 votes and the addition of 7,500 votes. Why is there a need to conduct elections if you are manipulating around 12 per cent of total voters in the Assembly? A kind of 'game' is being played out in the name of election," Kejriwal said in a press conference.