Zelensky Says Running For Second Term Not 'The Focus Of Today'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has stated that the possibility of running for a second term as president is not currently "the focus of today" for him.

He said this in an interview with the United News telethon, alongside First Lady Olena Zelenska, according to Ukrinform.

When asked whether he would seek a second term, Zelensky responded: "I don't know. I don't know how this war will end. If I do more than I can, then I will look at it more positively. [...] For me, it is not the focus of today. It is not today's goal."

Zelenska, for her part, expressed her support for whatever decision her husband makes, regardless of its popularity within their family.

"It seems to me that the second time is not as scary as the first. Of course, I would not want to live in this emotional state for the rest of my life. This is an exhausting period," she said.

Part 1 of Article 19 of the Law of Ukraine "On the Legal Regime of Martial Law" states that during martial law, presidential elections are prohibited, while Article 10 of the same law specifies that the president's powers cannot be terminated during martial law.