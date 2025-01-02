Zelensky: Just Peace Means Strong Ukraine
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A just peace for Ukraine entails a strong nation, membership in the European Union and NATO, and a robust army.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in an interview with the United News telethon, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.
"For us, victory means that no one will surrender our lands or our independence. The question is by what means. Everyone speaks of peace, but when we talk about a just peace, it means a strong Ukraine. This includes serious security guarantees to prevent Putin from returning with aggression. This is crucial -- it means a strong army. Not the 40,000-50,000-strong force Putin expects. We know that with an army of that size, he will destroy us," Zelensky said.
He stressed that Ukraine now has a historic opportunity to secure its independence once and for all.
"Today, we can do this. In short, a just peace for us is the assurance that we are part of the EU and that we have robust security guarantees. NATO is the best option for us," Zelensky said.
