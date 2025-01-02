Zelensky Hopes To Meet With Trump Following Inauguration

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. President-elect Donald has assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that their meeting will be among the first after his inauguration on January 20.

The Ukrainian leader said this in an interview with the United News telethon, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Trump told me on the phone during our conversation: 'One of the first visits I will expect is yours.' He said, 'Ending the war is a priority for me, and I will make it happen.' So, I believe we will meet after his inauguration," Zelensky said.

He also expressed hope that following Trump's inauguration, the U.S. and Ukraine would begin collaborating on steps to end the active phase of the war.

"The war will not end in a single day. However, the hot stage of the war could end quickly if Trump takes a strong position. Ideally, I believe his stance should align with that of our European colleagues, as we are currently receiving support from Europe. Considering last year's delays from the United States, to be honest, the level of assistance was roughly similar. For us, this support -- from the European Union and European nations, particularly Britain, our steadfast partner -- is critical," he said.

He also noted that Trump's priorities, based on his election campaign and public statements, are likely to focus on domestic issues, with international efforts centered on the Middle East and Ukraine.