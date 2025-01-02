President: Once Martial Law Ends, Significant Funds Will Bolster Ukraine's Economy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced that once martial law is lifted, substantial funds from various sources will be allocated to revitalizing Ukraine's economy, with a primary focus on major reconstruction projects.

He said this in an interview with the United News telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"If martial law is lifted, Ukraine will primarily focus its spending on rebuilding the state. If I may put it this way, a significant influx of funds will flow into the country -- from businesses, from frozen Russian assets, and from our budget. Currently, our defense sector expenditures amount to UAH 1.4 trillion. This is substantial money. Naturally, a portion of these funds will be directed immediately toward reconstruction. People will also come here to work," Zelensky said.

Zelensky hopes to meet with Trump following inauguration

He emphasized that large-scale reconstruction projects would generate a considerable number of jobs.

"It is preferable that these are Ukrainians, and I think they will be Ukrainians," Zelensky said.