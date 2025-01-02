Zelensky: We Thwarted Russian Plans To Occupy Kharkiv, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that a major achievement of the past year was successfully preventing Russian forces from occupying Kharkiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia.

He stated this in an interview with the United News telethon, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"One of the most important [achievements in the past year] -- autumn and winter of 2024 -- was the thwarting of three Russian operations to occupy Kharkiv, Sumy, and Zaporizhzhia. Well done to everyone involved, especially our soldiers," Zelensky said.

He emphasized that Kharkiv, Sumy and Zaporizhzhia are Ukrainian cities.

"I would like to thank the people who live there. They have endured a serious test," Zelensky said.

Earlier, in an interview with Le Monde, Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi revealed that the Kursk operation had been launched to counter a Russian offensive on Kharkiv, alleviate pressure on all fronts and prevent the opening of a new front in Sumy.