Zelensky Awards Hero Of Ukraine Title To Nine Servicemen, Seven Posthumously

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has conferred the title of Hero of Ukraine on nine servicemen, seven of whom received the honor posthumously.

According to Ukrinform, the decrees , dated January 2, 2025, were published on the official website of the President of Ukraine.

The awards recognize the servicemen's extraordinary courage and heroism in defending Ukraine's and territorial integrity, as well as their selfless service to the Ukrainian people.

"To award the title of Hero of Ukraine with the Order of the Golden Star to Pavlo Oleksandrovych Yazlovetskyi, Senior Lieutenant," states Decree No. 1/2025.

By Decree No. 2/2025, the title was also awarded to Senior Lieutenant Ihor Kondratevych.

The following servicemen were posthumously honored under decrees No. 3/2025 through No. 9/2025: Junior Sergeant Andrii Koldiaznyi, Sergeant Andrii Liniichuk, Sergeant Hennadii Kernychnyi, Senior Soldier Yevhen Horin, Senior Lieutenant Oleksii Solodaniuk, Junior Sergeant Serhii Voloshchuk, and Sergeant Leonid Khelemskyi.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine