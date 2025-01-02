Art 370 Sowed Seeds Of Separatism In J&K: Shah
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Union Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized the historical and cultural integration of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh with India, referencing 8,000-year-old ancient texts.
He made these remarks during the launch of the book“Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh: Through the Ages,” published by the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR).
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking at the event in New Delhi, Shah emphasized that Kashmir was not just a territorial part of India but an integral part of its civilizational essence.
ADVERTISEMENT
Shah referred to historical granths (ancient scriptures) that validate Kashmir's connection to India for millennia, emphasizing that the region is inseparable from India's cultural identity.
Read Also
J&K Holds First Assembly Polls Since Article 370 Repeal, Gets Elected Govt After Six Years In 2024
Amit Shah Lauds CRPF For Restoring Peace In J&K
He reiterated that Article 370 was a temporary provision and its abrogation in 2019 was essential.
Post-abrogation, he claimed, separatism and terrorism have significantly declined, and the ecosystem sustaining such activities has been dismantled.
Shah highlighted unprecedented infrastructure progress in Kashmir, including new rail connectivity and the construction of India's longest tunnel.
He praised these developments as symbols of a new, prosperous era for the region.
The Home Minister commended the ICHR for its meticulous research, which he said debunks separatist narratives and underscores Kashmir's cultural, historical, and spiritual ties to India.
Shah concluded by asserting that the abrogation of Article 370 has not only brought peace and development but also reinvigorated a historical truth: Kashmir is an inseparable part of India's soul and identity. (KINS)
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN02012025000215011059ID1109050861
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.