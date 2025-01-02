Art 370 Sowed Seeds Of Separatism In J&K: Shah

He made these remarks during the launch of the book“Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh: Through the Ages,” published by the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR).

Speaking at the event in New Delhi, Shah emphasized that Kashmir was not just a territorial part of India but an integral part of its civilizational essence.

Shah referred to historical granths (ancient scriptures) that validate Kashmir's connection to India for millennia, emphasizing that the region is inseparable from India's cultural identity.



He reiterated that Article 370 was a temporary provision and its abrogation in 2019 was essential.

Post-abrogation, he claimed, separatism and terrorism have significantly declined, and the ecosystem sustaining such activities has been dismantled.

Shah highlighted unprecedented infrastructure progress in Kashmir, including new rail connectivity and the construction of India's longest tunnel.

He praised these developments as symbols of a new, prosperous era for the region.

The Home Minister commended the ICHR for its meticulous research, which he said debunks separatist narratives and underscores Kashmir's cultural, historical, and spiritual ties to India.

Shah concluded by asserting that the abrogation of Article 370 has not only brought peace and development but also reinvigorated a historical truth: Kashmir is an inseparable part of India's soul and identity. (KINS)

