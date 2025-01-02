Zelensky: Trump Capable Of Being Decisive In This War

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed confidence that U.S. President-elect Donald has the potential to help Ukraine stop Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

The head of state said this in an interview with the United News telethon, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"Trump is capable of being decisive in this war. He can really stop or help us stop Putin. We had several conversations, both in meetings and on the phone. He is strong and unpredictable. I would very much like President Trump's unpredictability to focus primarily on the Russian Federation. I believe he genuinely wants to end the war," Zelensky said.

Zelensky noted that his interactions with the U.S. President-elect have been positive so far.

"The most important thing is to build relationships," he added, emphasizing that efforts to establish strong ties are already underway.

"Our teams are in constant contact. There have been live meetings. The head of my office has been there, our foreign minister has established contacts, and our defense minister maintains separate lines of communication," Zelensky said.

The Ukrainian leader said he was aware of those attempting to create divisions. "I know exactly who is building their plans on dividing and quarreling us," he concluded.