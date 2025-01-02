Partisans Sabotage Railway Near Strategic Missile Arsenals In Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Agents from the ATESH movement carried out sabotage on a railway segment near missile and artillery ammunition depots in Russia's Tver region.

This was reported by ATESH on their page, as relayed by Ukrinform.

"Agents of the ATESH movement successfully carried out a sabotage operation on the railway near the settlement of Stara Toropa in Tver region. This section of the railway is used to ammunition to the frontlines from the 23rd and 107th GRAU arsenals, which are strategically important facilities for Russia's military infrastructure," ATESH reported.

According to activists, the 107th arsenal of the Main Rocket-Artillery Directorate (GRAU) of the Russian Ministry of Defense, located in Toropets and covering an area of approximately five square kilometers, stores: Iskander ballistic missiles, Tochka-U missiles, large-caliber artillery shells, ammunition for multiple-launch rocket systems (Smerch and Grad).

The 23rd GRAU arsenal, located 16 km south of Toropets, while smaller in size, holds substantial stockpiles of tank and artillery shells, fragmentation mines, mortar ammunition, as well as anti-tank missiles and guided munitions.

These arsenals play a critical role in providing logistical support to the Russian forces on the frontlines.

ATESH emphasized that the sabotage caused significant disruption to the logistics of ammunition supplies by damaging a critical supply line.

"The railway damage deprives the enemy of the ability to promptly replenish their resources on the frontline," ATESH stated.

