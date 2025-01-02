Israeli PM Discharged From Hospital After Prostate Surgery

(MENAFN- IANS) Jerusalem, Jan 3 (IANS) Israeli Prime was discharged from the hospital, his office said in a statement, less than a week after undergoing prostate removal surgery.

Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital in Jerusalem, where the operation took place, also issued a statement confirming Netanyahu's release. His medical team stated that his condition was "stable, and he is recovering satisfactorily from the procedure."

"A period of recovery still lies ahead for him," the doctors further noted, adding that "post-surgical medical monitoring would continue as customary."

Netanyahu, 75, underwent the operation on Sunday but briefly left the hospital on Tuesday to cast his vote in parliament on a critical government tax bill that faced the risk of failing, Xinhua news agency reported.

The prime minister has undergone multiple medical procedures in recent years.

Earlier this year, Netanyahu underwent hernia surgery in March under general anaesthesia, during which Israel's Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Minister, Yariv Levin, temporarily assumed the role of Prime Minister.

In July 2023, Netanyahu was hospitalised for a pacemaker implant after suffering from arrhythmia, just one week after experiencing dehydration.

The incident led to considerable speculation among many in Israel as to the health of the Prime Minister and to what degree details had been hidden from the public.

A medical report released in January said Netanyahu was in a "completely normal state of health," that his pacemaker was working correctly and that there was no evidence of heart arrhythmia or any other problematic conditions.

Despite protocols requiring Prime Ministers to release an annual health report, Netanyahu did not release one between 2016 and late 2023.

He could not be legally forced to share his health information as these protocols, developed by the PMO, were not enshrined in law.