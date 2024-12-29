Kuwait Extends Condolences To S. Korea Over Plane Crash

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 29 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait extended sympathy and solidarity with the friendly Republic of Korea following the tragic plane crash at Muan International Airport, which led to a number of deaths and injuries.

This came in a statement by Kuwait's of Foreign Affairs, expressing its sincere condolences to South Korea over the of such sad accident, and wished the a speedy recovery. (end)

