Kuwait Extends Condolences To S. Korea Over Plane Crash
Date
12/29/2024 3:05:29 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Dec 29 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait extended sympathy and solidarity with the friendly Republic of Korea following the tragic plane crash at Muan International Airport, which led to a number of deaths and injuries.
This came in a statement by Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, expressing its sincere condolences to South Korea over the victims of such sad accident, and wished the injured a speedy recovery. (end)
seo
