Fire Destroys Three Railway Relay Cabinets, Damages Cellular Communications Equipment In Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A fire in Russia's Yaroslavl region destroyed three railway relay cabinets essential for traffic control, while cellular communications equipment in the Leningrad region also sustained damage.

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate announced this, Ukrinform reports.

Additionally, in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region, four telecommunications facilities operated by the illegal communications provider Phoenix, used by Russia's invading forces, were burned down.

On December 27, an explosion in the Moscow region destroyed freight train wagons used for Russian military logistics.