Fire Destroys Three Railway Relay Cabinets, Damages Cellular Communications Equipment In Russia
Date
12/29/2024 9:08:36 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A fire in Russia's Yaroslavl region destroyed three railway relay cabinets essential for traffic control, while cellular communications equipment in the Leningrad region also sustained damage.
The Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate announced this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
Additionally, in the temporarily occupied Donetsk region, four telecommunications facilities operated by the illegal communications provider Phoenix, used by Russia's invading forces, were burned down.
On December 27, an explosion in the Moscow region destroyed freight train wagons used for Russian military logistics.
MENAFN29122024000193011044ID1109039401
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.