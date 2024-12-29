(MENAFN) Syrian opposition factions face significant hurdles in achieving unity due to their diverse ideological backgrounds and external connections. These factions include Islamic groups like the Sham Legion and Ahrar al-Sham, nationalist factions such as the Sultan Murad Division, regionally and tribally driven groups like the of Islam, and ethnic-based forces, particularly the Kurdish Syrian Forces (SDF). The absence of key factions from a recent Damascus meeting highlights the difficulties in merging these varied forces. For instance, Turkish-backed National Army factions, like the Al-Amshat and Sultan Murad divisions, were not present, nor were factions from Daraa, such as the Eighth Brigade, despite previous pledges to integrate. The SDF, which controls significant territory in eastern Syria, also did not attend.



While it’s possible that the new Syrian administration, under Ahmed al-Shara, may use a combination of incentives and pressure to integrate smaller factions, including those exhausted from years of conflict, integrating larger groups like the SDF will be more challenging. The National Army factions, along with US-backed groups like the Free Syrian Army, as well as Daraa factions with foreign ties, may resist integration. According to a report from Stratfor, the Turkish stance on faction integration is crucial. If Turkey seeks to maintain the National Army factions as military pressure tools against the SDF, integration will be limited, further complicating the process. The SDF may also await clarity from the new US administration on its support, which could influence their decision to integrate or not.



The rapidly changing landscape of control in Syria highlights the growing security needs of the new authority. Bashar al-Assad's regime, supported by Iranian militias and Russian forces, controls about 63% of the country, while the revolutionary forces control roughly 11%. The SDF holds approximately 25%, with this figure rising after gaining more territory previously controlled by Assad's forces.

