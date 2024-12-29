Viral Video Exposes Dog Abuse At A Pet Boarding In Mumbai. Netizens Say '...Gave Goosebumps'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A showing a dog sitter abusing dogs at pet boarding facility in Mumbai is going viral on social media. The footage, shared by Mumbai-based animal activist Vijay Rangare on his Instagram handle, showed the dog sitter hitting a German Shepherd.

In his post Vijay wrote that the footage was captured by another caretaker on their phone.“This is a short video captured by another caretaker on their phone. I have submitted a written complaint to the police, who will review all the CCTV footage and have registered an FIR. I will ensure that this horrific pet boarding facility is shut down.”

Watch the viral video hereReaction on the viral video

Reactions to the viral video have been immense with many users expressed their shock on the daog's assault and praised the activist for taking and beating up the dog sitter. Viewers also demanded immediate closure of the facility, emphasising the need for better oversight in pet care services.

One user wrote,“This actually gave me goosebumps”

“The most satisfying ending ever.”

“Shelter should be closed with immediate action. I really appreciate both the informers and your team for swift action.”

“Please stop their business. And in writing, we will not put foster home in any corner of the world.”

“Bezuban ko pareshan kaise kar sakte ho”

“Well done, brother. This is what is needed in today's world. Justice then and there itself. Hoe can people trust on such shops who are dealing in such a way.”

“Hatts off to the reporters who have shown immense courage. And thank you”

“I can't believe these boarding centres are employing such crooks and hooligans. There should be CCTV footages of how dogs are treated inside. These people run boarding facilities in order to commercialise and in return the client's dog babies are treated with harsh cruelty.”

“The owner along with their staff should be heavily penalised.”