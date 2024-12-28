Zelensky: Injured North Korean Soldiers Died After Captivity In Ukraine

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has announced that several North Korean who were during the ongoing war with Ukraine have died after being captured.

According to a report from France Press on Friday, December 27, Zelensky stated that the North Korean soldiers had succumbed to their injuries.

The Ukrainian president claimed that these soldiers had been sent to fight with“minimal protection” by Moscow, and noted that their injuries were so severe that survival was impossible.

Zelensky did not specify the exact number of North Korean soldiers who had been captured by Ukrainian forces.

Meanwhile, South Korea's intelligence agency has confirmed that a North Korean soldier, who had been taken captive by Ukrainian forces, died from his injuries.

The Ukrainian military had previously claimed that nearly 3,000 North Korean soldiers had been killed or wounded in the ongoing war with Ukraine.

Western allies of Kyiv believe that North Korea has sent around 12,000 soldiers to support Moscow in the war.

A few days ago, the South Korean military also acknowledged that North Korea was preparing to send additional troops and weapons to Russia.

Seoul has stated that North Korea plans to deliver suicide drones, 240mm rocket launchers, and 170mm automatic artillery systems to Moscow.

South Korea is concerned that Moscow and Pyongyang are working together to enhance their military capabilities, which could pose a future threat to the region and the world.

The involvement of North Korean soldiers in the Ukraine-Russia conflict represents a significant development in the ongoing war, particularly as it indicates the growing military collaboration between Moscow and Pyongyang. The reported deaths of North Korean soldiers highlight the human cost of this alliance, which has drawn concerns from the international community.

As North Korea continues to send more troops and weapons to Russia, the broader implications for regional and global security remain a matter of serious concern. The potential strengthening of military ties between the two countries could lead to further destabilization in both Eastern Europe and the broader Asia-Pacific region, prompting calls for diplomatic efforts to curb such collaborations.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram