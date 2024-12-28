Bodies Of Plane Crash Victims To Be Delivered To Their Burial Addresses

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "The remains of our compatriots who died in a plane crash near the city of Aktau, Kazakhstan, have been brought home in the next stage. Their remains will be taken to the departments of the Forensic Medical Expertise and Pathological Anatomy Union in specially designated vehicles."

Azernews reports, citing Azertag that Adalat Hasanov, Director of the Forensic Medical Expertise and Pathological Anatomy Unit of the of Health, said this in an interview with journalists.

A. Hasanov said that three departments of the association have been allocated for the examination of the bodies: "The bodies will be examined and forensic medical expertise will be conducted at the Pathological Anatomy Bureau located on Sharifzade Street, the Sabunchu district department, and the Nasimi district department. Then, an opinion will be drawn up and handed over to the Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General's Office. The bodies will be delivered from the morgues to the addresses where they will be buried during the day."

It should be noted that the bodies of 21 passengers and 3 crew members were brought from Aktau to Baku.