Bodies Of Plane Crash Victims To Be Delivered To Their Burial Addresses
12/28/2024 8:06:54 PM
"The remains of our compatriots who died in a plane crash near
the city of Aktau, Kazakhstan, have been brought home in the next
stage. Their remains will be taken to the departments of the
Forensic Medical Expertise and Pathological Anatomy Union in
specially designated vehicles."
Azernews reports, citing Azertag that Adalat
Hasanov, Director of the Forensic Medical Expertise and
Pathological Anatomy Unit of the Ministry of Health, said this in
an interview with journalists.
A. Hasanov said that three departments of the association have
been allocated for the examination of the bodies: "The bodies will
be examined and forensic medical expertise will be conducted at the
Pathological Anatomy Bureau located on Sharifzade Street, the
Sabunchu district department, and the Nasimi district department.
Then, an opinion will be drawn up and handed over to the
Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General's Office. The
bodies will be delivered from the morgues to the addresses where
they will be buried during the day."
It should be noted that the bodies of 21 passengers and 3 crew
members were brought from Aktau to Baku.
