Dense Fog Affects Britain's Air Navigation

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Dec 28 (KUNA) -- The British authorities on Saturday cancelled dozens of flights due to dense fog, the BBC reported.

The BBC, citing the air movement monitor, NATS, said flying was halted via a number of airports due to the hanging heavy fog and very low visibility.

Heathrow Airport reported cancellation of 20 flights and delay of 29 others. Gatwick airport, west of London, reported delay OF 26 trips and cancelling a single one.

More flights may be affected due to the lingering fog.

Meanwhile, the British meteorological agency reported that the skies were expected to remain foggy in most of the southern regions and Wales. However, the weather conditions may begin to improve as of early Sunday. (end)

