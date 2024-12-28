Shop Qatar 2025 To Take Place In January

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Visit Qatar has announced the return of Shop Qatar, the country's largest and most anticipated shopping festival, set to run from January 1 to February 1, 2025, under the theme“Your Shopping Playground.”

The month-long festival will feature 20 participating malls and shopping destinations, including Place Vendôme and Doha Festival City, each promising unbeatable discounts, family-friendly entertainment, exciting competitions, and incredible raffle prizes.

Building on the success of previous editions, Shop Qatar 2025 promises an action-packed lineup of experiences, with exclusive offers from luxury, high-street, and local retailers.

Every Friday, a weekly raffle draw will reward winners with extraordinary prizes including luxury Exeed cars, cash rewards ranging from QAR 10,000 to QAR 100,000, and the grand prize of a Tesla Cybertruck.

Residents and visitors can also enjoy interactive activity corners including games, roaming parades, and meet-and-greets with beloved Spacetoon characters.

Eng. Ahmed Albinali, Director of Festivals & Events, Visit Qatar, said:“Shop Qatar continues to be one of Qatar's flagship events, attracting residents and visitors alike to enjoy a month of shopping and entertainment. The 9th edition brings together retail, culture, and family-friendly activities, reflecting Qatar's position as a hub for world-class experiences. This success is made possible through the continued support of our partners. We look forward to welcoming everyone to this festival, which promises to set new benchmarks in entertainment and shopping experiences.”

Opening and closing ceremonies

The festival will open with a ceremony at Place Vendôme on January 1, 2025, featuring a live performance by renowned Lebanese singer Abeer Nehme alongside vibrant parades. Visitors can also enjoy appearances by influencers, engaging competitions, and exclusive announcements.

The closing ceremony, scheduled for February 1, 2025, at Doha Festival City, will host the final raffle draw with the announcement of the Tesla Cybertruck winner and other major prizes.

The evening will also feature special performances, surprise guests, and the Mall & Retail Awards, which will recognise excellence in branding, customer experience, and team efforts.

Entertainment Schedule

Shop Qatar 2025 will host entertainment for families and children, ensuring enjoyable experiences for visitors of all ages. A variety of activations will be featured across participating malls, including:



Barbie Dreamhouse at Doha Festival City: 1st–31st January

Mr. Bean at Place Vendôme: 1st–31st January

Shaun the Sheep at Lagoona Mall: 16th–31st January

Masha and The Bear at Doha Oasis: 23rd–29th January

Beybattle Burst at City Center: 9th–15th January

Miraculous at Mall of Qatar: 16th–31st January

Matchy Match at Tawar Mall: 23rd–29th January

Hot Wheels at Hyatt Plaza: 2nd–11th January

Little Angel at Landmark: 2nd–11th January

Strawberry Shortcake: Berry in the Big City at Villaggio Mall: 9th–15th January

Scrabble Activity Zone at Abu Sidra: 16th–22nd January

Pictionary at Doha Old Port: 2nd–11th January Daily roaming parades, mascot meet-and-greets, and interactive games will run across all participating venues.

Participating Malls and Shopping Venues

This year's festival will span 20 locations across Qatar, including:

Place Vendôme, Doha Festival City, Mall of Qatar, City Center Mall, Landmark Mall, Villaggio, Lagoona Mall, Al Hazm, Hyatt Plaza, Tawar Mall, Al Khor Mall, Msheireb Galleria, Doha Old Port, Lusail Boulevard, Doha Oasis, Gulf Mall, Abu Sidra Mall, The Doha Mall, Ezdan Al Wakra, and The Gate Mall.

Raffle Draws and Prizes

Shoppers can participate in raffle draws by spending QAR 200 at any participating venue and redeeming receipts at designated redemption booths. Weekly draws will take place at the following locations:



10 January: Mall of Qatar

17 January: Lusail Boulevard

24 January: Place Vendôme 1 February: Doha Festival City

Prizes Include:



Luxury Cars: Four Exeed cars and a Tesla Cybertruck

Cash Prizes: QAR 10,000, QAR 20,000, QAR 50,000, and QAR 100,000

Vouchers and Giveaways: Distributed during interactive games and contests across the malls Shopping Deals and Experiences

Participating retailers will offer special discounts and promotions, across fashion, electronics, toys, beauty products, and homeware, ensuring a rewarding shopping experience for visitors. Exclusive activations will bring together renowned local and international brands in curated bazaars featuring traditional products such as perfumes, abayas, and handcrafted accessories.