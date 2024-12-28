Suez Canal Tests New Lane Section To Boost Traffic
12/28/2024 8:07:02 PM
CAIRO, Dec 29 (NNN-MENA) – The Suez Canal has successfully tested a new lane, that allows ships to travel in both directions along a 10-km stretch, in its southern section, the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) announced, yesterday.
SCA Chairman, Osama Rabie, said, two ships used the new channel after dredging work was completed. He called the project a“major qualitative leap” that will significantly improve the canal's capacity and efficiency.
Rabie added, the lane will help ships navigate strong currents and weather conditions.
Transportation expert, Mohamed Shehata, explained that, the extension provides a crucial backup route, in case of accidents or disruptions in the main canal.“This added layer of resilience will ensure the continued flow of global trade, even in unforeseen circumstances,” he said.
Shehata added that, the expansion is a strategic move to prepare for increased shipping traffic, as stability improves in the Red Sea region.
This news comes, after Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi revealed on Thursday that, Suez Canal revenues dropped by more than 60 percent this year, due to regional issues. He said, Egypt lost about seven billion U.S. dollars in revenue, due to problems in the Red Sea and Bab al-Mandab Strait, which have disrupted shipping and global trade.
Despite the revenue drop, the president has instructed the SCA to continue developing the canal, improve navigation services, and promote its importance to global trade.– NNN-MENA
