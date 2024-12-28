Government Resumes Competitive Selection For Ukrzaliznytsia Supervisory Board

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The has resumed the competitive selection process for the supervisory board of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways), which had been suspended with the introduction of martial law in Ukraine.

This was reported by the of Communities and Territories Development on , as conveyed by Ukrinform.

It is noted that the relevant changes were made to the government decree of May 31, 2022, No. 643, "On certain issues of management of state-owned enterprises during the period of martial law."

“The introduction of the competitive selection will ensure transparency in the process of forming the supervisory board of Ukrzaliznytsia, a strategic entity in the state-owned economic sector. The selection based on clear, understandable, and publicly accessible criteria reduces the risks of corruption and conflicts of interest, while an open and competitive process increases trust in the operations of Ukrzaliznytsia from the state, investors, and the public,” the Ministry of Development notes.

To ensure the continuous operation of the management system at JSC Ukrzaliznytsia, the government decided to select members of the supervisory board for a six-month term during the competition period. During this period, independent board members Anatolii Amelin, Alexander Dolla, and Gephard Hafer will continue to work in their positions. State representatives on the board will remain Oleksandr Kamyshin, Serhii Leshchenko, and David Lomjaria.

As reported by Ukrinform, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development will provide JSC Ukrzaliznytsia with EUR

480 million for the purchase of electric locomotives and the construction of a distributed electricity generation network.