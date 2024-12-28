Major Global Development Of 2024: Political, Conflict, And Environmental Shifts

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The year 2024 has been a fast-paced one in terms of shifts, deadly conflicts, and regional developments. As we approach the end of this eventful year, the repercussions of these events will undoubtedly carry over into 2025.

The contemporary history of the world is filled with wars and conflicts driven by political, geographical, and religious differences. However, the conflicts of 2024 reflect a combination of both religious and political motives fueling the violence.

Reports from organizations like ACLED and the Global Peace suggest that 2024 has been one of the most violent years since World War II. Over 92 countries have experienced cross-border conflicts, and violence-related casualties have significantly increased.

The International Rescue Committee, in its annual monitoring report, also highlighted the rise in global conflicts, predicting that 2025 will continue to be affected by the ongoing violence.

In the Middle East, events such as the fall of Bashar al-Assad in Syria, as well as violent incidents in Gaza and Lebanon, have made 2024 one of the most tense years in the region.

Meanwhile, the conflict between Israel and the Houthis in Yemen has intensified, and the possibility of direct confrontation between Israel and Iran has emerged as a potential scenario for 2025.

Vladimir Putin's re-election as the President of Russia for the fifth time, alongside Donald Trump's return to power in the United States, were major political developments that had significant international implications.

On the other hand, far-right extremist parties, known for their anti-immigration policies, have gained traction in Europe, while European countries with centrist, mainly liberal policies have not had a particularly favorable year.

Climate change and its consequences were also key topics in 2024. At the latest United Nations Climate Change Conference, no new agreements were reached to effectively address the impacts of climate change.

2024 was reported as the hottest year on record, with a rise of 1.5°C since the Industrial Revolution, underscoring humanity's failure to curb global warming.

2024 also saw significant developments in the virtual space. Artificial intelligence reached new capabilities, sparking both new expectations and new concerns regarding its implications on society.

As we approach 2025, the political, social, and environmental challenges of 2024 are expected to leave lasting effects. From the ongoing global conflicts to the growing influence of far-right politics in Europe, and the failure to adequately address climate change, the future remains uncertain.

With technological advancements such as artificial intelligence and virtual spaces also advancing rapidly, society will need to grapple with both the potential and the risks these changes bring. As we move forward, it is clear that the lessons of 2024 will shape the strategies and decisions of governments, organizations, and individuals in the years to come.

