Manmohan Singh Achieved The Most While Working With My Brother PM Rao: Manohar Rao (IANS Interview)

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 28 (IANS) P.V. Manohar Rao, the younger brother of former Prime late P.V. Narasimha Rao on Saturday heaped praise on ex-PM Manmohan Singh and said that the latter teamed up well with his brother and this was the phase, when Dr Singh went to record his biggest achievements.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Manohar Rao paid tributes to Dr. Manmohan Singh and shed light on how both his brother and Dr. Manmohan Singh never went against the Gandhi family yet the duo adopted contrasting approaches towards sticking to their own principles.

In the past, Manohar Rao has been critical of the Congress for not conferring PM Rao, the first non-Gandhi PM, with the Bharat Ratna, claiming that the honour given in February this year should have come 20 years ago.

Here is the full interview:

IANS: How do you compare the achievements of PM Manmohan Singh as compared to his stint as Finance Minister in Narasimha Rao government?

Manohar Rao: Dr. Manmohan Singh's memorable achievements came during the time when he teamed up with PM Rao. He achieved almost the double of what he did while working as PM alone. In my opinion, what Dr Singh achieved during PM Rao's tenure overshadows everything that he did in his 10-year term in PMO.

IANS: How would you describe the relationship between the two?

Manohar Rao: PM Rao and Dr Singh teamed up well as guru–shishya and took India to great heights in financial terms. The blueprint the duo, laid for growth and reforms has continued to guide governments at the Centre and in states even today. The foundation of new India laid by PM Rao and Dr. Manmohan Singh is still growing in the present times.

IANS: Do you think PM Rao and PM Manmohan Singh were not treated gracefully by the Gandhi family?

Manohar Rao: PM Rao and PM Manmohan Singh never opposed or worked against the Gandhi family and continued to follow their own principles. PM Rao had slightly different principles than PM Manmohan, who preferred to fully follow instructions of the Gandhi family.

IANS: Do you think Congress gave Dr Manmohan Singh, the respect he deserved?

Manohar Rao: Dr. Manmohan Singh followed the instructions of the Congress and the Gandhi family all his life, so he will get the due regard.

IANS: Was Dr Manmohan Singh allowed to work independently as PM?

MR: Dr. Singh did not have the independence to work while he occupied the PM's chair. Had he been given a free hand, he could have excelled and achieved the double of what he did while working with PM Rao. The Gandhi family had restricted his freedom and that is the reason there is no big achievement during his 10-year tenure as PM.

IANS: How has been your relationship with Dr. Manmohan Singh?

MR: I used to meet Dr Manmohan Singh every time he used to come home to meet my brother PM Rao. I respected him a lot as he was 2-3 years older than me. He even accepted my invitation and attended a seminar on spiritual values in 2007 which I organised in the memory of my late brother. He spoke highly about PM Rao at the event and described him as his guru.