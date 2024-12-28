ATESH Agent Conducts Recon At Plant In Bryansk Producing Electronics For Missiles

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) An agent of the ATESH movement conducted reconnaissance at a in Bryansk, Russia, which supplies for missiles and fighter jets.

As reported by Ukrinform, the ATESH partisan movement announced this on Facebook.

"An agent of the ATESH movement successfully conducted reconnaissance of the Kremniy EL plant in Bryansk, one of the key enterprises in Russia's microelectronics industry," the statement reads.

The plant produces a wide range of military microchips and components used in strategically important weapon systems. These components are employed in missile complexes like Topol-M and Bulava, air defense systems such as the S-300 and S-400, as well as in the onboard electronics of MiG and Su aircraft.

Over 90% of the plant's output is directed toward the needs of the defense-industrial complex, underscoring its critical importance to the Russian military.

The ATESH movement recalled that in October 2024, the plant had already been targeted by drone attacks, which damaged production facilities and disrupted power supplies.

"Now, we aim to finish the job. All information has been handed over to the appropriate authorities. Ukraine's Defense Forces will destroy this facility, leaving the Russian army without key components," the ATESH statement declared.

As Ukrinform previously reported, according to ATESH, Russian invaders in temporarily occupied Crimea are constructing defensive structures at the Saky airfield to shield it from strikes by Ukraine's Defense Forces.