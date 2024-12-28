Simplify W2C And W2C Amendment With New 2024 Ezw2correction White Paper Printing Feature

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The newest version of the software also introduces a quick data and batch form printing feature, making it easier for tax preparers to print forms in-house quickly and cost-effectively.

Designed with simplicity in mind, ezW2Correction software is easy, flexible and reliable. The new improved user-friendly graphic interface shortens the curve for the first time non-account users. New users can sample this software risk free before purchasing at halfpricesoft with no cost or obligation.

"Tax-related concerns are the most pressing regulatory challenges for most small businesses.

W2 tax software needs to be simple, reliable and affordable. ezW2Correction assists employers and HR managers to spend less time on preparing tax forms and more time on growing the business," explains Dr. Ge, President and Founder of halfpricesoft.

Prices start at $49 (single installation print and mail

basic version), the new W2 form correcting software combines versatility in features with affordability.



The main features include, but are not limited to:



Clients save valuable time by eliminating an extensive learning curve - ezW2 Correction is designed to be simple and intuitive, allowing users to get started right away.

ezW2Correction software can print W2C (copy 1, 2, A, B, C and D) and W3C data on white paper and is SSA approved.

ezW2Correction can fill data on pre-printed forms.

ezW2Correction can print recipient copies into a digital PDF file.

ezW2Correction can generate the electronic file document that clients can upload to SSA site.

Quick data import from spreadsheet, QuickBooks IIF file and efile document. ezW2Correction will support unlimited companies, recipients and forms with one flat rate

Potential customers can download and process W2 and W3 correction forms with peace of mind before purchasing. To start the test drive of ezW2Correction software at no cost or obligation, visit





About halfpricesoft

Founded in 2003, halfpricesoft has established itself as a leader in meeting and exceeding the software requirements of small businesses around the US. halfpricesoft is a developer of small business software, including online and desktop payroll software, online employee attendance tracking software, accounting software, in-house business and personal check printing software, W2, software, 1099 software, accounting software, 1095 ACA form software and ezACH direct deposit software. Software from halfpricesoft is trusted by thousands of customers and will help US business owners simplify payroll processing and streamline business management.

