The 2024 Third Hainan Free Trade Port (Lingao) Rural Revitalization And High-Quality Development Forum Opens In Lingao

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Lingao, Hainan, China – – On December 27, the“2024 Third Hainan Free Trade (Lingao) Rural Revitalization and High-Quality Development Forum” was grandly inaugurated in Lingao County, co-hosted by the CPC Lingao County Committee and the Lingao County People's Government, with the support of the Lingao County Publicity Department, County Bureau of Commerce, County Agricultural and Rural Affairs Bureau, and County Bureau of and Culture.







The event, themed“Meeting at the Free Trade Port, Co-Building a New Lingao,” serves as a platform for the“Rural Revitalization High-Quality Development Forum.” It brought together government representatives, experts, industry elites, and entrepreneurs to discuss innovative models and practical paths for rural revitalization centered on Lingao County's“Three Areas and One Park” and“Five Color Economy” initiatives. The forum aims to enhance the implementation of the rural revitalization strategy in Lingao, broaden cooperation channels, and collaborate on the tourism, modern service, high-tech, and tropical efficient agriculture sectors, empowering the upgrade of leading industries and supporting high-quality development in Lingao County.

During the opening ceremony, Tang Shoubing, Secretary of the CPC Lingao County Committee, expressed three points of confidence to the participating enterprises and guests. First, confidence in Hainan, as the macro operation of the free trade port and the gradual implementation of core policies bring new opportunities for development. Second, confidence in Lingao, as the discussions on rural revitalization, fishery development, and low-altitude economy are included in next year's economic development targets and tasks, which are also priorities for the Hainan Provincial Party Committee and Government. Third, confidence in the people of Lingao. Tang Shoubing promised, on behalf of the Lingao County Committee and Government and the 510,000 residents of Lingao, to provide meticulous service for enterprises investing in Lingao and friends visiting Lingao, warmly welcoming everyone to share opportunities, seek development, and grow together with Lingao. Wang Ting, Deputy Secretary of the Lingao County Committee and County Mayor, stated that this forum has designed a series of rich activities to achieve significant breakthroughs in investment attraction and promote rural revitalization. He hopes that the annual forum will become a cooperative platform for rural revitalization and a hub for high-quality development in Lingao, nurturing a grand event for investment attraction and talent acquisition.







The conference also highlighted the recent social and economic development achievements of Lingao. Shi Xiangqian, a member of the Lingao County Committee and Vice Mayor, conducted investment promotion at the meeting.

On that day, several key projects were launched, publicly disclosing project construction, industrial collaboration, service purchases, and project financing needs from government departments and enterprises. In total, 70 supply and demand opportunities were released, with a total investment of approximately 18 billion RMB and financing needs of over 7 billion RMB.

Wen Tiejun, an expert on agricultural issues, Vice Chairman of the Academic Committee at Renmin University of China, Executive Dean of the College of Chinese Rural Construction at Southwest University, and Dean of the Rural Revitalization Research Institute at Fujian Agriculture and Forestry University, delivered a keynote speech titled“Rural Revitalization Starts Anew: Exploring and Prospects for Connecting Post-Rural Multi-Dimensional Development.” Other keynote speakers included Wang Xueguang, Vice President and Secretary-General of the China Aquatic Products Circulation and Processing Association, and Zhang Ning, Vice President of the General Aviation Branch of the China Information Association and Founder of Beijing Dongjin Aviation Technology Co., Ltd.

At the forum, Lingao County signed a strategic cooperation framework agreement with the governments of Sanya and other cities, further deepening cross-regional coordinated development and achieving multi-field cooperation, collaboratively creating a new model for cross-regional development.

Currently, at a critical juncture in the construction of the Hainan Free Trade Port, General Secretary Xi Jinping has made new deployments, emphasizing the importance of building a modern industrial system with Hainan's characteristics and advantages. This includes promoting deep integration of technological and industrial innovation, and optimizing the supply chains of leading industries such as tourism, modern services, high-tech industries, and tropical efficient agriculture. Lingao will embark on a new journey, taking this forum as an opportunity to focus on developing the port economy, fishing port, low-altitude economy, and cultural tourism economy, reconstructing the industrial system, and writing a new chapter of modernization in Lingao with Chinese characteristics.