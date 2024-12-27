Service Experts Takes One Austinite’S Home Into The Future

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Central Texan Mario Ochoa Wins $134,000 in Home Upgrades

Austin, Texas, Dec. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Service Experts has made one Austinite's dreams of the future come true with its first-ever national Home of the Future giveaway, which was just awarded to Mario Ochoa, a father of two and resident of McCormick Ranch on Lake Austin. The prize includes $134,000 of cutting-edge smart home and future-proof solutions, including a water conditioner/treatment, indoor air quality products, a generator, a complete HVAC system furnace and system/heat pump, a tankless water heater, solar panels, and more.

“When the house becomes more seamlessly integrated, allowing a central unit to coordinate and run major equipment through apps that determine what your comfort preferences are and how to best achieve those, also saving you money along the way, you definitely have a Home of the Future,” Ochoa said.

Service Experts' popular Austin center, Strand Brothers, began working on Ochoa's home this month, installing equipment that will both reduce energy costs and provide support in case of grid failures so essential systems can keep running. The company has more than 100 locations like Strand Brothers across 31 U.S. states that provide local HVAC repair, maintenance, new equipment sales and related services, including plumbing and solar to help homeowners like Ochoa realize their own homes of the future.

“We work daily to make our customers feel right at home, and we're excited one of our local customer's won this incredible national giveaway,” said Jason Parton, General Manager of Strand Brothers Service Experts.“Energy-saving technologies and services are transforming homes, from advancements in personalized temperature control to worry-free electric power via solar and whole-home generators, these innovations not only save energy but also make every home a haven of well-being.”

Founded in 1996, Service Experts is a leading provider of HVAC repair, maintenance, new equipment sales and related services to residential and commercial customers in 31 U.S. states. Headquartered in Richardson, Texas, Service Experts is one of North America's largest heating and air conditioning service companies, with more than 100 locations serving approximately 2,500 homes and businesses, on average, each working day. HVAC services include: residential HVAC service, replacement and leasing through the Service Experts Advantage Program. For more information on Service Experts sales, rebates, products and services, visit ServiceExperts.com .

