Ministry Of Public Health Urges Precaution Against Viral Respiratory Infections During Winter

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public (MoPH), in collaboration with Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) and Primary Corporation (PHCC), is urging community members to take the necessary precautions against respiratory infections, including seasonal influenza (flu) and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), as the winter season is now underway.

Dr Hamad Al Romaihi, Director of the Health Protection and Communicable Diseases Control Department at the Ministry of Public Health, stressed the importance of preventive measures, stating,“As the weather cools and respiratory viruses spread quickly and more easily, it's vital that people act to reduce their risk of infection.”

Dr Al Romaihi noted that while anyone can contract influenza or RSV, certain groups are at greater risk of severe illness from these viruses. These groups include individuals aged 50 and above, people with chronic medical conditions, pregnant women, and children under five years old.



HMC renews warning against use of alternative tobacco products

Sidra Medicine signs deal with MSH International

HMC pioneers bone reconstruction and restoration procedures in Qatar to save two limbs from amputation Hamad Medical Corporation and PHCC expand mental health services in Qatar

Read Also

Symptoms of influenza and RSV can be very similar, including fever, cough, sore throat, nasal congestion, body aches, headaches, and occasionally shortness of breath. Dr Al Romaihi advised individuals experiencing these symptoms to stay home to prevent spreading the infection to others. He also urged those with more severe symptoms to seek medical care at their primary healthcare centre, as early treatment is crucial, especially for those at higher risk.

Dr Abdullatif Al Khal, Head of the Infectious Diseases Division at HMC, outlined simple preventive measures, stating,“The flu and RSV spread in similar ways, through respiratory secretions and contaminated hands and surfaces. Therefore, it is vital to maintain good hygiene, avoid close contact with sick individuals, wash or sanitise hands regularly, cover your mouth when coughing or sneezing, and get vaccinated. For people at higher risk of severe illness caused by these viruses, wearing masks in crowded places may also be necessary.”

Dr AlKhal also confirmed that the influenza and RSV vaccines are now available across Qatar. Eligible individuals can opt to receive one or both vaccines safely in a single visit or separate visits. He stressed the importance of vaccination, particularly for high-risk groups, and reassured the public that all vaccines mentioned are safe and thoroughly researched and tested. Factors that can increase the risk of severe respiratory viral illnesses include ageing, chronic heart and lung diseases, cancer, diabetes, and immunosuppression.

Dr Khalid Hamid Elawad, Manager of Health Protection at PHCC's Preventive Health Directorate, highlighted that vaccines are available free of charge to all residents. He added,“Flu vaccines are available at over 90 healthcare locations, including 31 PHCC health centres, HMC outpatient clinics, and more than 45 semi-governmental and private hospitals and clinics. RSV vaccines are also accessible at all PHCC health centres and the different HMC facilities.”

Dr Elawad stressed the social responsibility of vaccination, stating,“Getting vaccinated is not just about protecting yourself; it's about safeguarding your family, friends, and the wider community.”