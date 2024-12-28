Patna Police Ask Guru Rahman To Stay Away From Protest Site Till Jan 3

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 29 (IANS) The Patna have issued a warning to Guru Rahman, popularly known as "Daroga Guru" in Bihar, instructing him to refrain from visiting the dharna (protest) site in Gardanibagh until January 3.

Rahman appeared at the Gardanibagh police station where he met with a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM)-rank officer.

The officer reportedly cautioned him against inciting the protesting Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) candidates.

Rahman confirmed the development, saying, "I received a notice from Patna police and went to the Gardanibagh police station to meet the officers. An SDM was also present and advised me not to visit the protest site in Gardanibagh until January 3."

He added that the discussion with the police officers was conducted in a "healthy atmosphere" and that he did not feel pressured during the interaction.

Rahman clarified that his concerns were centered around the normalisation process and the chaos reported at the Bapu Examination Centre in Patna on December 13, and not on the issue of the leaked question papers.

Earlier, Patna police accused prominent educationists, including Guru Rahman, of provoking candidates to protest against the BPSC.

A notice was issued to Guru Rahman, instructing him to appear before Sanjeev Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of Gardanibagh police station, with evidence supporting the paper leak.

"Guru Rahman has been instructed to stay away from the dharna site at Gardanibagh till January 3. If he violates the instruction, the department will take action against him," SHO Kumar said.

On Friday, Guru Rahman and Khan Sir joined the students protesting at the protest site in Gardanibagh to express solidarity.

The district police felt that they were involved in instigating protestors against BPSC.

The protesters, with the majority of them claimed to be BPSC candidates, have been demanding the cancellation of the 70th Preliminary Competitive Test examination, citing allegations of malpractice during the examination held on December 13.

The protesting BPSC candidates have been holding a protest since December 13 at Gardanibagh.

In response to the ongoing protests by the candidates, the BPSC, on Friday, said that the 70th BPSC examination will not be cancelled.

BPSC had already announced the re-examination at the Bapu examination centre on January 4.