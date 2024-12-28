Ukraine Calls On European Commission To Respond To Fico's Energy Threats

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian has called on the European Commission to respond to recent energy-related threats made by Slovak Prime Robert Fico.

The Ukrainian Foreign said this in a statement published on Saturday, December 28, Ukrinform reports.

"Slovakia is part of the single European and must comply with common European rules. We call on the European Commission, in cooperation with ENTSO-E [European of Transmission System Operators for Electricity], to respond to Slovakia's threats of arbitrary decisions," the ministry said.

It reminded Fico that Slovakia's supply of critical electricity volumes to Ukraine is not an act of charity.

"Ukraine pays Slovakia significant amounts for this [electricity]. By making baseless threats to cut off the electricity supplies Ukraine purchases, rather than receives as a gift, Fico is effectively aligning himself with the Russian dictator. At present, these are the only two figures in the world threatening to leave Ukrainians without electricity this winter. Fico's actions also suggest collaboration with Putin, as he has openly admitted his desire to remove American and other energy providers from the European market in order to maintain European countries' dependence on Russia," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

Zelensky views Fico's energy threats as attempt to open new front against Ukraine

The statement emphasized that, in the interests of the Slovak people, the Slovak government should collaborate with its neighbors and the entire European Union to diversify energy supplies. Specifically, it urged Slovakia to negotiate gas imports from the United States now, rather than relying on continued dependence on Russia or pursuing a policy of excluding American and other energy resources from Europe.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Slovakia's threats to cut off electricity supplies to Ukraine could cost it at least $200 million annually, an amount Ukraine currently pays for electricity imports.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated on Friday that his country might respond to Ukraine's decision to suspend Russian gas transit from January 1, 2025, by halting electricity supplies to Ukraine or exploring other measures.

On December 19, Zelensky affirmed Ukraine's readiness to transit gas to Europe, provided it is not of Russian origin. The current gas transit contract between Ukraine's Naftogaz and Russia's Gazprom expires this year, with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal confirming that it will not be renewed.