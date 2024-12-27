'Mai Hoon Na' Actor Turned Businessman's Net Worth Surpasses That Of Allu Arjun, Ranbir Kapoor, And Prabhas Who Is He?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) is the first name that is bound to cross the minds of fans when we talk about Mai Hoon Na. And when the movie became a hit, another became a sensation-Zayed Khan, who played Shah Rukh Khan's brother in the Farah Khan directorial.

However, after the success of Mai Hoon Na, Zayed Khan's Bollywood dreams did not take off as expected. From 2005- 2012, Zayed acted in 10 more films, all of which crashed at the box office. Despite this string of flop movies, as per a report by ET Now, Zayed Khan's net worth currently stands at ₹1,500 crore.

Zayed Khan merely chuckled when questioned about this figure in an interview. But, if the figure is accurate, then Zayed Khan is richer than some of the icons of Bollywood and the Telugu film industry, like Ranbir Kapoor ( ₹550 crore), Prabhas ( ₹400 crore), Pushpa 2 lead actor Allu Arjun ( ₹350 crore), and Ram Charan ( ₹1,300 crore).

How did Zayed Khan build fortune worth ₹1500 crore

Zayed Khan did not get bogged down by his failures on the silver screen; instead, he leveraged his business degree to invest in several startups and business ventures, bringing his net worth to its current level.

In an interview with the Hindustan Times, Zayed Khan was asked if he had any financial advice. The actor just said that one should“live within your means” He added,“There is a saying, 'If you can afford a Ferrari, buy a Mercedes, and if you can afford a Mercedes, buy a Fiat'.”

He added,“We are in the age of social media, where your image is... You're probably living a life you cannot afford. Some people are doing really well, but 80% of them are not. They're becoming broke. They have EMIs, debt, and then they do stupid things in in order to rectify stupid things. It's a rabbit hole.”