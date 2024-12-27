383 Security Personnel, 925 Terrorists Killed In Pakistan In 2024: Official

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, Dec 28 (NNN-APP) – At least 383 security personnel and 925 terrorists were killed, in 59,775 operations conducted across Pakistan in 2024, a senior officer of the Pakistan said, yesterday.

During the operations, 73 high-value targets from the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan and other groups were killed, Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, director general of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), told a press briefing.

“This year marks the highest number of terrorists neutralised in the past five years,” he said.

More than 179 operations have been conducted on a daily basis by the Pakistan army, law enforcement and intelligence agencies, and the police during the year, the ISPR chief said.

The Pakistani army has made significant strides in counter-terrorism efforts and border security management, Chaudhry added.

The Pakistani military has expanded its operations to combat smuggling, drug trafficking, electricity theft, and hoarding, he noted.

“The army and law enforcement agencies fight terrorists, but the nation fights terrorism,” he said, adding that all segments of society and political parties stand united on this front.– NNN-APP

