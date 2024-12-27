The Weight Of Words & The Art Of Silence

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) A recent viewing of Mir Khan Moqori's interview on Gulshunbay prompted a reflection on the broader issue of Afghan artists' public conduct. While I admire his rendition of“Bulbula Waya Salamona,” a song deeply resonant with patriotic sentiment and evocative of a lost Afghanistan, the interview itself proved disappointing. I approached it with modest expectations, hoping to glean insights into the inner world of this emerging artist, son of the revered Abdullah Moqori. However, his simplistic language and pronouncements revealed a troubling disconnect between artistic talent and public presentation.

My initial disappointment stemmed from Mir's apparent linguistic shortcomings. I acknowledge that Dari may not be his first language. However, I maintain that fluency in both Dari and Pashto is non-negotiable-a baseline for anyone representing our nation's art and culture. As a matter of fact, this standard applies to all Afghans.

My concern deepened and disappointment peaked when he recounted his father's discouragement from a musical career, claiming that“words fall on deaf ears” or“words have no impact on Afghans.” This statement, interpreted as an indictment of Afghan receptiveness and intelligence, felt deeply offensive. It not only undermined the legacy of his father but also implied a disdainful view of the very audience that had embraced his music. While acknowledging the harsh reality of Afghans' continued struggles despite artistic calls for peace, attributing such a dismissive sentiment to Abdullah Moqori felt like a betrayal of the profound connection he shared with his audience, risking the tarnishing of his legacy and suggesting a contemptuous view of his admirers.

Further exacerbating the situation was Mir's anecdote concerning President Ashraf Ghani. In recounting a patriotic performance at the Ministry of Defense, he stated that the former president had personally offered congratulations and an embrace. Mir then quoted his father's response to this recognition:“My son should sing in a way that would compel even the president to rise to his feet.” While parental pride, however exaggerated and effusive, is understandable, public figures, in particular, bear the responsibility of ensuring that such expressions do not detract from the dignity of others. Mir's public recitation of this private sentiment, intended to aggrandize himself, instead inadvertently diminished the former president, revealing a lack of both tact and humility.

Mir's case is not an isolated incident, though. A recurring theme amongst many Afghan artists is a deficiency in public speaking and articulate self-expression. Often lacking formal education and refined communication skills, they struggle to navigate the complexities of public discourse. This inadequacy becomes painfully apparent in interviews and public appearances, damaging not only their personal image but also, regrettably, the perception of their artistic endeavors.

While formal education outside their artistic field may not be strictly necessary for artistic excellence, maintaining a public persona, especially in the age of social media, demands strong communication skills. Artistic excellence requires talent and dedication, but sustaining celebrity status necessitates more-an ability to articulate thoughts with clarity, depth, and decorum. In today's social media-driven world, where every utterance is amplified, an artist's reputation hinges as much on their words as on their creations.

The constant influx of media attention demands that artists articulate their thoughts with clarity and nuance. When this ability is lacking, silence becomes a more prudent course. Restraint in public appearances can cultivate an air of mystique, enhancing public interest in their work. An enigmatic and less accessible artist often engenders greater curiosity and admiration. Conversely, increased visibility, verbosity, and ill-conceived pronouncements risk exposing the limits of their knowledge, intelligence, and insight, potentially causing irreparable damage to their reputation.

The pursuit of humor,“coolness”, or an air of detachment, if not executed with the finesse of figures like Dr. Nashenas or Zahir Huwaida, often results in embarrassing gaffes. An artist's public image, shaped by their words and actions, can often overshadow their artistic contributions. The delicate balance of maintaining a public persona is akin to holding sand: too tight, it slips away; too loose, it dissipates in the wind.

This phenomenon is further exemplified by Ariana Sayeed, a prominent singer and undeniable crowd-puller renowned for filling venues beyond the reach of many Afghan artists. Her financial resources afford her greater investment in her artistic output-lyrics, compositions, arrangements, and music videos. She is also jokingly referred to as the“Silicon Valley of Afghanistan” due to the numerous cosmetic procedures she has undergone in an attempt to maintain a youthful appearance.

However, her forays into social commentary and activism are often marred by controversial, insensitive, and poorly conceived statements. She once made disparaging remarks about the hijab, crudely suggesting that wearing it made women smell“like seven donkeys died together”-an offensive implication of unhygienic practices among veiled women. This comment is comparable to saying something smells

“like a dead animal left out in the sun”

or

“like a backed-up sewer.”

Incredibly, despite this shocking statement, she addressed the plight of Afghan women at a NATO Engages event in London in 2019, demonstrating a profound disconnect between her personal biases and the complex realities faced by Afghan women.



Her capacity for genuine empathy with a group she seemingly disparages is highly questionable. Moreover, as a judge on a singing competition, she aggressively bullied contestant Fahim Fana, even resorting to verbal abuse-calling him an“asshole” on live television-ultimately contributing to Fahim's decision to flee the country for Tajikistan. While her musical talent has garnered her a substantial following, these ill-considered public pronouncements risk alienating her audience and undermining her artistic legacy.

Ariana epitomizes the Afghan celebrity who, excelling in one domain, seeks to dabble in others without adequate knowledge or preparation. While her musical talent has the potential to propel her career even further, her ventures into unfamiliar territory risk revealing gaps in her knowledge and alienating her fanbase.

My critique extends beyond public interactions to personal experiences illustrating the self-centeredness of some artists. A personal anecdote involving an Afghan artist I will call“Joe” exemplifies this. I once invited Joe to join a visiting classmate and me for dinner. His inconsiderate behavior-making us wait outside his home for forty minutes, offering only sparkling water upon our arrival, and dictating our plans to suit his own convenience-transformed what should have been a pleasant evening into an ordeal. His blatant disregard for my time and his discourtesy revealed a profound lack of consideration, leaving an indelible bitter impression and highlighting how inflated egos can erode basic courtesy. This incident underscores the importance of fundamental social graces, regardless of artistic stature.

Dishonorable mentions abound. Figures like Saleem Shaheen, whose on-screen presence often involves aggressive and confrontational behavior, struggle to project a refined public image. He often makes an unflattering impression even before uttering a word. His onscreen antics, where he melodramatically threatens villains with over-the-top bravado, leave little room for nuance or grace. A scene in which he shoves a gun into a villain's stomach and threatens to“blow his brains out” exemplifies the difficulty of reconciling his roles with refined public conduct.

In conclusion, while artistic talent is a gift to be celebrated, it is incumbent upon artists to cultivate the skills necessary to navigate the public sphere with grace and intelligence. Effective communication, thoughtful discourse, and respectful treatment of others are essential components of a well-rounded public persona. Without these qualities, even the most talented artists risk diminishing their achievements and tarnishing their legacy through ill-conceived words and actions. Cultivating both artistic talent and personal refinement is crucial for sustained success and enduring respect.

The essence of celebrity lies not only in artistic creation but also in the grace with which one carries oneself. Afghan artists, many of whom possess immense talent, must recognize the weight of their words and actions. A single misstep in public discourse can overshadow years of artistic brilliance, eroding hard-earned respect.

Unfortunately, when artists lack finesse, they risk normalizing the abnormal and influencing youth to emulate their behavior. This can be profoundly detrimental to any society. Artists, whether they embrace the role or not, are often seen as role models, especially by younger generations. When they exhibit indecency, whether through crude language, disrespectful behavior, or ill-considered pronouncements, they inadvertently normalize such conduct. What was once considered aberrant can become accepted, even imitated, eroding societal standards of decency. Conversely, when artists embody grace, humility, and thoughtful engagement, they elevate the public discourse and inspire positive change. They demonstrate that success and talent can coexist with respect and refinement, setting a positive example for their followers.

The path to lasting fame is not paved solely with skill but also with humility, thoughtfulness, and restraint. In an age where every utterance is scrutinized, Afghan artists would do well to let their art speak louder than their words-and when in doubt, embrace the power of silence. After all, the sands of stardom are fleeting, slipping quickly through the fingers of those who fail to hold them with care

DISCLAIMER – The opinions expressed in this publication are those of the authors. They do not purport to reflect the opinions or views of The Khaama Press News Agency .

