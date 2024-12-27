Bizarre Wedding: Upset Over 'Delay In Serving Rotis,' Groom Walks Out With Baraatis, Marries Another Girl

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In a bizarre wedding in Uttar Pradesh's Hamidpur village, Chandauli district, a groom abandoned the ceremony over a delay in serving food. Upset by the wait, the groom and his relatives left, stranded the bride in her wedding attire.

According to reports, the bride's wedding to a young man named Mehtab had been arranged seven months earlier. The wedding festivities began on 22 December where the bride's family warmly welcomed the baraatis with sweets and later served them food.

Also Read: 'Marriage is not a commercial venture': SC rebuke for woman seeking permanent alimony after short-lived nuptial

However, a member of the groom's party caused a disturbance by complaining that the rotis were served late.

Despite efforts to calm the groom's side, the baraatis left, blaming the bride's family for the delay. The groom disappeared overnight and is said to have married a relative shortly after. This left the bride's family devastated, prompting them to file a complaint at the Industrial Nagar Police Station. When no action was taken, they escalated the matter by seeking assistance from the SP on 24 December.

Also Read: 'Ended up better than I imagined': Here's why netizens are lauding the viral dowry calculator on Shaadi

The bride requested the SP to file an FIR against five individuals from the groom's side and initiate legal proceedings. The bride's brother, Raju, stated that while the SP had assured them of action and instructed the police to contact the family, they had not received a call. He further criticised the local police for their inaction, particularly in light of CM Yogi Adityanath's initiative to establish women's help desks at police stations for swift resolution of grievances, News18 reported.

The bride later filed a complaint with the police. Moreover, the bride's family claimed a financial loss of ₹7 lakh, which included ₹1.5 lakh in dowry sent to the groom's house.