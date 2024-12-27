Noida Liquor Shops To Stay Open Longer On New Year's Eve. Check Timings, Party License Rules, And Other Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Liquor shops across Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar will operate for an additional hour on New Year's Eve, December 31. However, licenses are a must for serving alcohol during New Year parties, even those at home.

Noida liquor shops' timings extended on New Year's Eve

Liquor shop s to stay open till 11 pm on 31 December, PTI reported.

District Excise Officer Subodh Shrivastava also emphasized the necessity of obtaining occasional bar licenses to serve alcohol for New Year's events, including those held at home, and the significance of adhering to private and commercial celebrations rules.





Shrivastava explained, "As many people host parties during the New Year celebrations , particularly where alcohol is served, our department offers single-day licenses for ₹1,100. The entire process is online, ensuring safe and legal alcohol consumption ."

The Excise Officer clarified that the location affects the cost of party licenses. While commercial establishments like restaurants and banquet halls require a ₹11,000 license, private events just need a ₹4,000 license.





"Getting the necessary license is crucial, regardless of whether the party is being held at a private home or a business location. Legal action will follow noncompliance," Shrivastava warned.

Shrivastava also reiterated that only alcohol approved for sale in Uttar Pradesh should be consumed, cautioning against illicit alternatives.





India's cities are preparing to greet the New Year with fervour and excitement. Vibrant decorations are placed across public areas, shopping centers, and streets. To say goodbye to 2024 and welcome in 2025, hotels, eateries, and clubs are preparing to throw lavish parties, unique events, and themed evenings. There is a lot of enthusiasm around the nation as the New Year approaches, which makes it a time for celebration, introspection, and fresh starts.

-With inputs from PTI