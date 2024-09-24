Technology Becoming More Accessible: Meet Jacob Rodriguez

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

Tell us a little bit about yourself and your career at GoDaddy.

Hi - my name is Jacob Rodriguez and I am originally from Phoenix, Arizona. My dad and grandparents are from Tamaulipas, Mexico. While I have never visited, seeing the motherland is on my bucket list!

Outside of my typical work day, I like to keep things simple. I love spending time with my wife. We've been married for almost four years now! We have three cats who are essentially are children, and they act like it.

I started working at GoDaddy in April of 2021 within the Website Design Services team. From there, I was fortunate to move into my current role as a Training Facilitator in February of 2022. I primarily work with new hires in both classroom and on-job-training settings. When I am not in class, I am either doing Guide workshops for continued education, or professional development to continue to grow my own skills.

I am a member of our Employee Resource Group, GoDaddy LatinX (GDLIT), where I am slowly getting out of my comfort zone to be a more active member. I am a huge proponent in learning from others - something I do constantly in my role. I believe that learning from those around you is the fastest path to growth; and I feel fortunate to have a space to connect with other employees who have similar cultural backgrounds.

How do you feel that GoDaddy supports you to do things that are important to you?

I have great work-life balance here at GoDaddy. I believe that if I were anywhere else but GoDaddy, I wouldn't have that flexibility to dedicate quality time to my family and for myself. A big part of what's important to me outside of work is my own health and personal care. Without the time off and flexibility I have here at GoDaddy, life outside would be a lot more stressful and chaotic than it already is!

How do you embrace change or innovation in your work?

Naturally, I am not afraid of change. I have never been one who likes a certain consistency, especially if it involves repetitive actions. Knowing and seeing the positive changes that are made on my team helps to not only have less fear, but to happily welcome the changes, and look to see how we can elevate our work.

What does Hispanic Heritage Month mean to you, and why do you think it's important to recognize it?

I think it's important for everyone to just stop and take a moment to re-center - get back to their roots and reflect on where they came from and where they're going. Without this reflection, we lose sight of who we are as people and forget to remember the why; the motivation behind why we're doing what we're doing. To many people, myself included, Hispanic Heritage Month is a time of reflection.

What does LatinX In Technology look like in 10 years?

I see growth; and not just in members! I see more Latinos and Latinas working for organizations such as GoDaddy because the opportunities have not only been presented, but more individuals are open to taking advantage of them. As technology evolves and becomes accessible to individuals, I can see more opportunities presented to those who do not have them present state.

