NBU Endorses Terms Of Reference For Banks' Resilience Assessment In 2025

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has endorsed the terms of reference to conduct the resilience assessment of banks and Ukraine's banking system in 2025.

The relevant statement was made by the NBU's press service , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The resilience assessment will be conducted in three stages. At the first stage, independent auditors will assess the quality of banks' assets as of January 1, 2025. At the second stage, the results will be extrapolated to all banks. At the final stage, the largest banks will undergo stress testing under baseline and adverse macroeconomic scenarios.

Stress testing will involve 21 banking institutions, which cover more than 90% of the assets of the banking system. The list includes the largest banks, such as PrivatBank, Oschadbank, Ukreximbank, Ukrgasbank, Sense Bank, Raiffeisen Bank, and others.

The resilience assessment results will be announced before December 31, 2025.

“Resuming the standard annual resilience assessment is a step towards strengthening the financial sector's ability to withstand existing and potential challenges, and is provided for by agreements with international partners, namely the Memorandum of Economic and Financial Policy with the IMF and the Ukraine Plan for the implementation of the EU's financial assistance programme 'Ukraine Facility',” the regulator noted.

The decision on the approval of the terms of reference came into force on December 26, 2024.

A reminder that earlier the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) approved the concept of the resilience assessment of banks and the banking system in 2025. The resilience assessment will use the data available as of January 1, 2025.