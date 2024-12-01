Iran exports non-oil commodities to Afghanistan valued at USD249M in 1 month

(MENAFN) Iran exported non-oil commodities worth USD249 million to Afghanistan in the seventh month of the Iranian calendar year (September 22–October 21), according to Ruhollah Latifi, the spokesman for the International Relations and Trade Development Committee of Iran's House of Industry, Mining, and Trade. This makes Afghanistan the fifth-largest export destination for Iranian goods during that period.



In the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20–October 21), Iran’s exports to Afghanistan totaled USD1.3 billion in non-oil commodities, as previously reported by Mohammad Rezvanifar, the former head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA). This highlights Afghanistan's significance as a key trading partner for Iran.



Efforts to strengthen economic ties between the two nations have been evident, with a meeting between an Iranian trade delegation and Afghanistan's interim Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund in mid-August. During the meeting, Afghanistan expressed interest in attracting Iranian investors for developing its mining industry, generating solar electricity, and expanding railway infrastructure. Furthermore, both sides discussed the potential of establishing a joint special industrial zone to enhance economic cooperation.



Additionally, in early August, Iran's commercial attaché in Afghanistan emphasized the need for shifting towards more advanced models of trade cooperation to increase Iran's presence in Afghanistan’s markets. These developments reflect a growing commitment to deepen economic relations and explore new avenues for collaboration between the two neighboring countries.

