Kannada-Telugu TV Actor Charith Balappa Arrested For Sexually Harassing, Mentally Torturing Actress

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Television Charith Balappa was reportedly arrested after an accused him of of sexual harassment, assault, and criminal intimidation. Balappa, who has also appeared in Telugu serials, is known for his role in the Kannada serial 'Muddulakshmi'.

According to news agency PTI, a 29-year-old woman, who works in both Telugu and Kannada serials , filed a complaint against Balappa. She said that she got to know him in 2017 since he was also an actor.

The woman accused him of exploiting her good nature and alleged that he pressured her into having a physical relationship with him. She claimed Balappa threatened to defame her if she refused.

The actress further alleged that knowing she lived alone, Balappa once barged into her house with his associates, creating a ruckus and harassing her.

According to the FIR, the actor also demanded money from her and threatened to post private photos of them together on social media platforms and share them in a WhatsApp group , which also included other actors.

The FIR also mentioned that Balappa threatened to file false cases against her.

The woman also accused the actor, a divorcee, of mentally torturing and assaulting her. He also threatened to kill her, the FIR stated.

DCP (West) S Girish was quoted as saying on Friday that the crime took place between 2023 and 2024 and the victim came forward to lodge a police complaint on December 13.

The DCP said,“The complainant, who has been acting in Kannada and Telugu serials since 2017, became acquainted with the accused in 2023. The accused insisted on being in a romantic relationship with the complainant and subjected her to mental harassment, death threats, and threats of murder.”

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at Rajarajeshwari Nagar police station under sections 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt to another person), 308(2) (extortion as the act of using threats, fear, or intimidation to force someone to give away property, money), 352 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 75(1)(i) (sexual harassment), 75(1)(ii) R/w 3(5) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, reports said.

“The accused actor was arrested, and further investigation is underway,” police said.

(With inputs from PTI)